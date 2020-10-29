4 drug peddlers held with huge wine and phensidyl in sylhet

SYLHET, Oct 29, 2020 (BSS) – Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in separate drives detained four alleged drug-peddlers with huge wine and Phensidyl in Sylhet last night.

The arrestees were identified as Khalilur Rahman, 42, Delwar Ahmed, 36, of Gangarjol area in Zokiganj, Md. Akkas Ali, 22 and Shuvon Baraik, 28 of Joinapur Upazila, a press release of RAB-9 said today.

Acting on a tip off, a team of the RAB-9 conducted a raid in Gangarjol area around 3.00 am and arrested Khalilur and Delwar with 1501 bottles of Phensidyl.

In another drive conducted at Alubagan area under Jointapur upazila at around 11.10 pm and arrested Akkas with 91 bottles of foreign wine.

Earlier, another team of RAB conducted a separate drive in Shreepur area of Jointapur upazila at around 5.00 pm and arrested Shuvon with local and foreign wine.

The detainees were handed over to Zokiganj and Jointapur police station with the drugs and separate cases were filed in this connection.