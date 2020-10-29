Coach Jamie arrives to join national team’s camp

DHAKA, Oct 29, 2020 (BSS)-National football team’s head coach Jamie Day arrived today from the UK to join the ongoing national team’s training camp ahead of the Fifa friendlies against Nepal.

Along with the head coach Day, two other foreign coaching staff — goalkeeping coach Les Cleevely and assistant coach Stuart Watkiss — and team’s captain Jamal Bhuyan also arrived in the country today.

Bangladesh national football team are scheduled to play two international friendlies against Nepal on November 13 and 17 at Bangabandhu National Stadium here.

Head coach Jamie Day through a video message today said that the main focus would be on getting football back in Bangladesh.

The English born Bangladesh national team’s head coach Jamie hoped that these two matches against Nepal would lay the foundation for more matches in the coming year.

He said it’s good to get the boys back training after such a long period of time and his focus is not only winning the games but also getting football back in Bangladesh.

Earlier, the national team’s training camp began on October 23 last under the supervision of assistant coach Masud Parvez Kaiser after Bangladesh Football Federation announced the thirty six member preliminary squad against the visiting Nepal football team.