Coronavirus: latest global developments

PARIS, Aug 22, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – Here are the latest developments in

the coronavirus crisis:

– Death toll tops 800,000 –

The pandemic has killed at least 800,004 people worldwide since

surfacing in China late last year, according to a tally from official

sources compiled by AFP at around 1100 GMT Saturday.

More than 23 million cases have been registered in 196 countries and

territories.

The United States has recorded the most deaths with 175,416,

followed by Brazil with 113,358, Mexico with 59,610, India with 55,794

and Britain with 41,403 fatalities.

– South Korea second wave? –

South Korea announces it will ramp up restrictions across the

country starting Sunday to try and control a growing outbreak, with

332 new cases reported in the past 24 hours — the highest daily

figure since early March.

“We are at a very precarious stage where we could see the beginning

of a nationwide second wave,” says health and welfare minister Park

Neung-hoo at a press briefing.

The expanded measures include restrictions on gatherings and

activities including professional sports, which will be played behind

closed doors again, while beaches nationwide will close.

– Germany spike in daily cases –

The number of new infections in Germany tops 2,000 in the past 24

hours, a high not seen since the end of April, with authorities

suggesting large numbers of returning tourists may be bringing the

virus with them and other experts highlighting a big increase in

testing.

– France delays plan launch –

The French government says it will unveil a week later than

originally planned a 100-billion-euro ($118 billion) plan to nurse its

economy back to health.

Businesses had eagerly awaited details of the plan, trailed for

August 25, and government spokesman Gabriel Attal had said it was

“ready”.

But in a statement Attal says for now “the government is completely

mobilised to prepare for the health deadline” of September 1, when

pupils return to school and many workers will be back from summer

holidays.

– Mass experiment –

A German university launches a series of pop concerts under

coronavirus conditions, hoping the mass experiment with 4,000 people

can determine whether large events can safely resume.

In a bid to limit infection risks only young, healthy volunteers are

allowed to attend the three separate performances over the course of

the day in the city of Leipzig, which will allow researchers to try

out different configurations for the gigs.