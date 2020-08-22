Coronavirus: latest global developments

PARIS, Aug 22, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – Here are the latest developments in
the coronavirus crisis:
– Death toll tops 800,000 –
The pandemic has killed at least 800,004 people worldwide since
surfacing in China late last year, according to a tally from official
sources compiled by AFP at around 1100 GMT Saturday.
More than 23 million cases have been registered in 196 countries and
territories.
The United States has recorded the most deaths with 175,416,
followed by Brazil with 113,358, Mexico with 59,610, India with 55,794
and Britain with 41,403 fatalities.
– South Korea second wave? –
South Korea announces it will ramp up restrictions across the
country starting Sunday to try and control a growing outbreak, with
332 new cases reported in the past 24 hours — the highest daily
figure since early March.
“We are at a very precarious stage where we could see the beginning
of a nationwide second wave,” says health and welfare minister Park
Neung-hoo at a press briefing.
The expanded measures include restrictions on gatherings and
activities including professional sports, which will be played behind
closed doors again, while beaches nationwide will close.
– Germany spike in daily cases –
The number of new infections in Germany tops 2,000 in the past 24
hours, a high not seen since the end of April, with authorities
suggesting large numbers of returning tourists may be bringing the
virus with them and other experts highlighting a big increase in
testing.
– France delays plan launch –
The French government says it will unveil a week later than
originally planned a 100-billion-euro ($118 billion) plan to nurse its
economy back to health.
Businesses had eagerly awaited details of the plan, trailed for
August 25, and government spokesman Gabriel Attal had said it was
“ready”.
But in a statement Attal says for now “the government is completely
mobilised to prepare for the health deadline” of September 1, when
pupils return to school and many workers will be back from summer
holidays.
– Mass experiment –
A German university launches a series of pop concerts under
coronavirus conditions, hoping the mass experiment with 4,000 people
can determine whether large events can safely resume.
In a bid to limit infection risks only young, healthy volunteers are
allowed to attend the three separate performances over the course of
the day in the city of Leipzig, which will allow researchers to try
out different configurations for the gigs.