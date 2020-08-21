Brahmaputra water declines, Ganges remains steady

DHAKA, Aug 21, 2020 (BSS) – Water level of the Brahmaputra River

receded today due to dwindling of the onrush of hilly water from the

upstream, while the Ganges River remained stable.

The Brahmaputra-Jamuna river system is in falling trend, which may

continue to decline in the next 48 hours, the Flood Forecasting and

Warning Centre (FFWC) said in a bulletin issued this morning.

The Ganges-Padma river system is in steady state, which may remain

stable in the next 24hours.

Major rivers of the upper Meghna basin of the country’s

north-eastern region are in falling trend, which may continue to

decrease in the next 48 hours, the bulletin said.

The flood situation in the low-lying areas of Manikganj, Rajbari

and Faridpur districts may remain steady in the next 24 hours.

The FFWC daily bulletin said there is a possibility of moderate to

heavy rainfall in the country’s south-western and south-central

coastal region in the next 24 hours and that is why the rivers in this

region may rise rapidly during this time.

Water levels of many rivers in the Ganges basin continue to swell

up due to the onrush of hilly water coming from upstream and heavy

precipitation in upper catchments.

A rising trend of water levels was recorded at Pankha, Rajshahi,

Hardinge Bridge, Talbaria and Goalunda points of the basin this

morning.

Water level of the Ganges River went up by five centimeter (cm) at

Pankha point in Chapainawabganj, two cm at Rajshahi point and four cm

each at Hardinge Bridge and Talbaria points in the last 24 hours

ending at 9 am today, superintending engineer of Bangladesh Water

Development Board (BWDB) Mukhlesur Rahman told BSS.

However, he said, the Ganges was flowing 169 cm, 185 cm, 106 cm and

78 cm below the danger levels at Pankha, Rajshahi, Hardinge Bridge and

Talbaria points respectively, while the Padma water level went up by

three cm afresh at Goalundo point, and the river was flowing 29 cm

above the danger level at the point this morning.

Of 30 river points monitored in the Ganges basin today, the water

levels increased at 19 points, while receded at 10 points and remained

stable at one point.

Water level of the Korotoa River further declined by six cm at Chak

Rahimpur point and 15 cm at Bogura point, and the river was flowing

245 cm and 335 cm below the danger level at the two points

respectively this morning.

The Gur River was flowing 14 cm below the danger level at Singra

point in Natore with a seven-cm fall afresh, while the Atrai River was

flowing 12 cm above the danger level at Baghabari point in Sirajganj

with a four-cm rise in the last 24 hours.