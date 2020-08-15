National Mourning Day being observed in Mymensingh

MYMENSINGH, Aug 15, 2020 (BSS) – The National Mourning Day and 45th Martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is being observed here today with a fresh vow to bring back all the fugitive convicted killers of Bangabandhu to execute their conviction.

On the day, unmasking of key plotters behind the barbaric carnage of Bangabandhu and most of his family members is also demanded.

An elaborate programme is being held on the National Mourning Day. The programme includes hoisting of national flag half-mast, raising black flags, wearing black badges, placing wreaths, discussion, painting, essay writings, rendering hamd-naat, recitation from holy Quran and poems, Quran Khani, Milad, special Doa mahfil and screening films.

State Minister for Public Works Sharif Ahmed MP, Additional Divisional Commissioner Neranjan Debnath, Mayor Ekramul Haque Teto, DIG of police Barrister Harun-Or-Rashid, Police super Aharuzzaman, President of district Awami league (AL) Jahirul Haque, President Of city AL Ahtashumul Alam, Secretary of district AL Advocate Muazzem Hossen, Secretary of Mymensingh Press Club Omit Roy, leaders of AL front organizations and representatives of Socio-cultural and educational institutions paid homage to Bangabandhu by placing wreath at his monument at circuit house in the morning.

Marking the day, an art exhibition organised by district administration begins at Town hall Tareque Smriti auditorium where rare photographs of Bangabandhu and liberation war were placed.

A discussion was held at the Tareque Smriti auditorium organised by district administration.

State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid MP addressed it as the chief guest.

Mayor Ekramul Haque Teto, Additional Divisional Commissioner Neranjan Debnath , Chairman of Zila Parishad Yusuf Khan Pathan, President of district AL advocate Jahirul Haque, President Of city AL Ehteshamul Alam, Secretary of district AL advocate Muazzem Hossen, valiant freedom fighter M Hamid, among others, spoke.

KM Khalid said Bangabandhu sacrificed his life for establishing people’s right as he (Bangabandhu) dedicated his whole life to make Bangladesh free from poverty and discrimination.

The state minister urged all to follow the ideals of the great leader Bangabandhu.

He also demanded to unmask the conspirators behind Bangabandhu killing.

Khalid called upon party leaders and workers to work unitedly for building Sonar Bangla as dreamt by Father of the Nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Later a doa was offered seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Bangabandhu, his martyred family members and four national leaders.