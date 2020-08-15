Flood water remains stable in Ganges basin

RAJSHAHI, Aug 15, 2020 (BSS) – The overall flood situation in the Ganges
basin remained almost stable as the water level has slightly declined or went
up at many of its river points during the past 24 hours after a continuous
recession for the last couple of days.
Local office of the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) has recorded
both recession and rising of water level sporadically at the scheduled
reading points at 9am today, said Mukhlesur Rahman, superintending engineer
of BWDB.
A total of 30 river points monitored in the Ganges basin today, water
levels receded at 18 points while went up at 11 points and remained stable at
one point this morning.
Apart from this, the rivers were flowing below the danger level at 29
points, while above the danger level at one point.
A declining trend of water was recorded at three points of the Ganges
River and at many other points of the Padma River this morning, Engineer
Rahman told BSS.
Water level in the Ganges River decreased by two cm at Pankha in
Chapainawabganj, one cm at Rajshahi and three cm at Talbaria points, while
went up by four cm at Hardinge Bridge point.
The Ganges River was flowing 201 cm, 213 cm, 127 cm and 116 cm below the
danger levels at Pankha, Rajshahi, Hardinge Bridge and Talbaria points
respectively, while water level in the Padma River went up by three cm at
Goalundo point, he added.
Water level of the Korotoa River declined by eight cm afresh at Chak
Rahimpur point and remained stable at Bogura point and the river was flowing
133 cm and 254 cm below the danger level at the two points respectively this
morning.
On the other hand, the local BWDB office has recorded a further rising
trend of water at all the three points of the Jamuna River. The water level
increased by 4 cm at Sariakandi in Bogura, 7 cm at Kazipur in Sirajganj and 5
cm at Sirajganj points.
But, the river was still flowing 8 cm, 26 cm and 19 cm below the danger
level at the three points respectively at 9 am. The Gur River was flowing 10
cm above the danger level at Singra in Natore with a two cm fall afresh while
the Atrai River was flowing four cm below the danger level with two cm rise.
Besides, the Atrai River was flowing 46 cm below the danger mark at Atrai
point in Naogaon with a rise of 2 cm afresh while 339 cm below the danger
mark with a 66 cm rise at Mohadevpur point in Naogaon.
Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan, executive engineer of Flood Forecasting and Warning
Centre (FFWC), said of the 16 river points both in Ganges and Brahmaputra
Basins, being monitored in many districts under Rajshahi division regularly,
water levels decreased at eight points, while went up at seven points and
remained stable at one point in the past 24 hours ending this morning.
However, the rivers were flowing below the danger level at 15 points, while
above the danger mark at one point during the period.
Additional Divisional Commissioner Moinul Islam said the district and
upazila administrations with the local public representatives have been
distributing relief materials in the worst-affected areas continuously for
the last couple of weeks.
Around 2.14 lakh worst-affected people have, so far, received relief
materials to overcome their livelihood related hardships caused by the flood
in different districts under Rajshahi division.
Meanwhile, the Department of Health has undertaken all possible measures to
prevent any outbreak of water-borne diseases among the affected people amid
recession of the floodwater.
Some 3,108 patients were recorded to be suffering from various water-
related diseases and 18 deaths occurred mainly caused by drowning and
snakebite since July 1, the sources added.