Flood water remains stable in Ganges basin

RAJSHAHI, Aug 15, 2020 (BSS) – The overall flood situation in the Ganges

basin remained almost stable as the water level has slightly declined or went

up at many of its river points during the past 24 hours after a continuous

recession for the last couple of days.

Local office of the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) has recorded

both recession and rising of water level sporadically at the scheduled

reading points at 9am today, said Mukhlesur Rahman, superintending engineer

of BWDB.

A total of 30 river points monitored in the Ganges basin today, water

levels receded at 18 points while went up at 11 points and remained stable at

one point this morning.

Apart from this, the rivers were flowing below the danger level at 29

points, while above the danger level at one point.

A declining trend of water was recorded at three points of the Ganges

River and at many other points of the Padma River this morning, Engineer

Rahman told BSS.

Water level in the Ganges River decreased by two cm at Pankha in

Chapainawabganj, one cm at Rajshahi and three cm at Talbaria points, while

went up by four cm at Hardinge Bridge point.

The Ganges River was flowing 201 cm, 213 cm, 127 cm and 116 cm below the

danger levels at Pankha, Rajshahi, Hardinge Bridge and Talbaria points

respectively, while water level in the Padma River went up by three cm at

Goalundo point, he added.

Water level of the Korotoa River declined by eight cm afresh at Chak

Rahimpur point and remained stable at Bogura point and the river was flowing

133 cm and 254 cm below the danger level at the two points respectively this

morning.

On the other hand, the local BWDB office has recorded a further rising

trend of water at all the three points of the Jamuna River. The water level

increased by 4 cm at Sariakandi in Bogura, 7 cm at Kazipur in Sirajganj and 5

cm at Sirajganj points.

But, the river was still flowing 8 cm, 26 cm and 19 cm below the danger

level at the three points respectively at 9 am. The Gur River was flowing 10

cm above the danger level at Singra in Natore with a two cm fall afresh while

the Atrai River was flowing four cm below the danger level with two cm rise.

Besides, the Atrai River was flowing 46 cm below the danger mark at Atrai

point in Naogaon with a rise of 2 cm afresh while 339 cm below the danger

mark with a 66 cm rise at Mohadevpur point in Naogaon.

Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan, executive engineer of Flood Forecasting and Warning

Centre (FFWC), said of the 16 river points both in Ganges and Brahmaputra

Basins, being monitored in many districts under Rajshahi division regularly,

water levels decreased at eight points, while went up at seven points and

remained stable at one point in the past 24 hours ending this morning.

However, the rivers were flowing below the danger level at 15 points, while

above the danger mark at one point during the period.

Additional Divisional Commissioner Moinul Islam said the district and

upazila administrations with the local public representatives have been

distributing relief materials in the worst-affected areas continuously for

the last couple of weeks.

Around 2.14 lakh worst-affected people have, so far, received relief

materials to overcome their livelihood related hardships caused by the flood

in different districts under Rajshahi division.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health has undertaken all possible measures to

prevent any outbreak of water-borne diseases among the affected people amid

recession of the floodwater.

Some 3,108 patients were recorded to be suffering from various water-

related diseases and 18 deaths occurred mainly caused by drowning and

snakebite since July 1, the sources added.