DNCC mayor condoles death of artist Murtaja Baseer

DHAKA, Aug 15, 2020 (BSS) – Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor

Atiqul Islam today expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of eminent

artist Murtaja Baseer.

In a condolence message, he said, “Murtaja was an artist, cartoonist and

activist of the language movement. Although he was the son of Dr. Muhammad

Shahidullah, he wanted to be known by his own work and qualities. His death

is really an irreparable loss to the country’s art, literature and cultural

arena.”

He prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound

sympathy to the bereaved family.

Murtaja breathed his last at the intensive care unit (ICU) of a city

hospital this morning.