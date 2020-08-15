DNCC mayor condoles death of artist Murtaja Baseer

DHAKA, Aug 15, 2020 (BSS) – Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor
Atiqul Islam today expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of eminent
artist Murtaja Baseer.
In a condolence message, he said, “Murtaja was an artist, cartoonist and
activist of the language movement. Although he was the son of Dr. Muhammad
Shahidullah, he wanted to be known by his own work and qualities. His death
is really an irreparable loss to the country’s art, literature and cultural
arena.”
He prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound
sympathy to the bereaved family.
Murtaja breathed his last at the intensive care unit (ICU) of a city
hospital this morning.