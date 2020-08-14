AL chalks out elaborate programmes to mark Mourning Day tomorrow

DHAKA, Aug 14, 2020 (BSS) – Different political and social organizations, including the Bangladesh Awami League (AL), have chalked out elaborate programmes this year to observe the 45th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Mourning Day tomorrow in a befitting manner.

Bangabandhu was assassinated along with all but two of his family members on August 15, 1975 at his Dhanmandi residence in Dhaka by a group of army personnel.

His daughters — Sheikh Hasina, now the prime minister, and Sheikh Rehana — survived the massacre as they were abroad at that time.

Under the programme, AL will hoist the national and party flags at half-mast and fly black flags at all the offices including the party’s central office and Bangabandhu Bhaban across the country at sunrise on the day.

The Awami League will organize recitation of fateha, munajat and doa-mahfil and pay tribute at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bangabandhu Bhaban premises at Dhanmondi at 8:00am and pay respect by placing floral wreaths to the martyrs of August 15 at Banani graveyard at 8:45am.

All the leaders and activists of the Dhaka City unit of the Awami League and its associate bodies will participate in the programme following the proper health guidelines.

Offering the fateha, milad, doa-mahfil and paying respect to the grave of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will be at Tungipara at 10:00am.

A delegation of the Awami League along with the leaders and workers of Gopalganj district and Tungipara upazila Awami League will participate in the programme.

The AL delegation members are presidium member Lieutenant Colonel (retd) Muhammad Faruque Khan MP, central executive member Abul Hasnat Abdullah MP, presidium members Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman, Joint general secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, organizing secretaries BM Mozammel Haq, SM Kamal Hossen, Mirza Azam MP and Advocate Afzal Hossen, central executive member Advocate ABM Reazul Kabir Kawsar, Sahabuddin Farazi and Anisur Rahman.

To mark the national mourning day, doa and milad-mahfil will be held at all the mosques across the country and special prayer also will be held at the places of worship of other religions.

AL general secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader urged all the party and associate wing leaders to observe the 45th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Mourning Day in befitting manner.