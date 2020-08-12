Stocks rebound on both bourses

DHAKA, Aug 12, 2020 (BSS) – After witnessing a single-day break, stocks today rebounded in the Dhaka and Chittagong stock exchanges amid growing investors’ confidence following the securities regulator’s hard stance on the mandatory shareholding issue.

At the end of the session, DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went up by 100.32 points or 2.21 percent to close at 4,633.38. Two other indices also ended higher. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, advanced 37.32 points to finish at 1,581.46 and the DSE Shariah Index rose 24.42 points to close at 1,088.33.

Turnover, the crucial indicator of the market, crossed Taka 11 billion- mark again and amounted to Taka 11.20 billion on the country’s premier bourse, which was 6.87 percent higher than the previous day’s mark of Taka 10.48 billion.

Gainers outnumbered the losers, as out of 355 issues traded, 199 closed higher and 115 ended lower while 41 issues remained unchanged on the DSE floor.

A total number of 215,395 trades were executed in the day’s trading session with a trading volume of 390.72 million shares and mutual fund units.

The market-cap on the premier bourse rose to Taka 3,522 billion on Wednesday, from Taka 3,454 billion in the previous session.

Beximco Pharma topped the turnover chart followed by Brac Bank, Beximco, Square Pharma, and BTABC.

Stylecraft was the day’s best performer while Savar Refcatories was the worst loser.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange ended higher with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI)—soaring 275 points to close at 13,165 and the Selective Categories Index – CSCX –rising 161 points to finish at 7,961.

Of the issues traded, 164 gained, 90 declined and 30 remained unchanged on the CSE.

The port city bourse traded 18.84 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 351 million.