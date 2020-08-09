Flood situation improves further as water receding continues in Ganges basin

RAJSHAHI, Aug 9, 2020 (BSS) – Flood situation in the Ganges basin has further improved as water levels in most of its rivers were seen a receding trend for the second consecutive day today as a result of reduction of heavy downpour and onrushing of water from upstream catchment areas.

Among the monitored 30 river points in Ganges basin at 9 am today, water levels of 22 stations have declined while went up at five points and remained stable at three points.

Apart from this, the rivers were flowing below the danger level at 25 points while above the danger mark at four points this morning.

Local office of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) has recorded a declining trend of water at the points of Hardinge Bridge and Talbaria while remained static at Rajshahi and Pankha in Chapainawabganj in the past 24 hours ending 9 am today, Mukhlesur Rahman, superintending engineer of BWDB, told BSS.

Water level in the Ganges River decreased by five cm at Hardinge Bridge and three cm at Talbaria points this morning while water level in the Padma River further declined by nine cm at Goalunda point.

However, the Ganges River was flowing 169 cm, 180 cm, 101 cm and 91 cm below the danger levels at Pankha, Rajshahi, Hardinge Bridge and Talbaria points respectively while the Padma River was flowing 29 cm above the danger mark at Gualundo point, he added.

On the other hand, water level of the Korotoa River and the Jamuna River under the Brahmaputra Basin, which is flowing through Bogura and Sirajganj districts, were seen a falling trend further this morning, creating a hope of improvement of the flood situation in the two districts within the next couple of days significantly.

Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan, executive engineer of Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC), said the water level in the Korotoa River significantly decreased by 27 cm at Chak Rahimpur and 19 cm at Bogura points.

The river was flowing 114 cm and 192 cm below the danger mark at Chak Rahimpur and at Bogura stations respectively this morning.

The Jamuna River further declined by 20 cm at Sariakandi in Bogura and 12 cm each at Kazipur in Sirajganj and at Sirajganj points respectively and the river was flowing 40 cm, 43 cm and 25 cm below the danger marks at Sariakandi, Kazipur and Sirajganj points respectively this morning.

Bhuiyan also said the water level in the Gur River further decreased by nine cm at Shingra point in Natore district and the river was still flowing 43 cm above the danger mark.

The Atrai River was flowing 27 cm above the danger level at Baghabari point in Sirajganj district with a 10 cm fall afresh this morning.

Water level in the Mohananda River further receded by eight cm at Rohanpur in Chapainawabganj district and four cm at Chapainawabganj points and the river was flowing 105 cm and 102 cm below the danger mark at the stations respectively.

The Atrai River was flowing 38 cm below the danger mark at Atrai point in Naogaon with a fall of eight cm afresh while 418 cm below the danger mark with a decline of nine cm at Mohadevpur point in Naogaon.

Of the 16 river points both in Ganges and Brahmaputra Basins, being monitored in many districts under Rajshahi division regularly, water levels decreased at 14 points and remained stable at two points this morning.

However, the rivers were flowing below the danger level at 14 points, while above danger mark at two points this morning.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health has undertaken all possible measures to prevent any outbreak of water-borne diseases among the marooned people in the flood-affected areas amid the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya told BSS that 658 medical teams are working in 145 flood affected unions under 18 upazilas in the division. Besides, 308 flood shelters were opened for the flood-hit people in Sirajganj, Bogura and Naogaon districts.

He added that 64 unions in Sirajganj, 24 in Bogura and 19 each in Pabna, Naogaon and Natore districts are worst affected.

“We’ve recorded 2,482 patients suffering from various water-related diseases, including 103 diarrheal and 11 respiratory tract infections and 18 deaths, mainly caused by drowning and snakebite, since July 1,” Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya said.