Postal stamp released marking Bangamata’s birth anniversary

DHAKA, Aug 8, 2020 (BSS) – The Directorate of Posts today released a memorial postal stamp, data card and its first day cover of Taka 10 denomination marking the 90th birth anniversary of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib.

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar unveiled the stamp and cover at a virtual function, said a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib acted as the best sources of inspiration behind the Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The talented, intelligent, far-sighted, courageous, strong, devoted and positive role of Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib helped Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to become Father of the Nation and the greatest Bengali of thousand years, he added.