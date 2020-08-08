7 die in Mymensingh road crash

MYMENSINGH August 8 (BSS)- Seven persons including three of a same family were killed in a road accident at Roychora area on Muktagachha- Jamalpur road in the district this afternoon.

Officer- in -Charge (OC) of Muktagachha thana Biplop Kumar said the accident took place when a Jamalpur-bound bus from Dhaka rammed into a three wheeler CNG run auto rickshaw, instantly killing four passengers at around 4:15 pm.

Three passengers who were critically injured in the accident died on their way to hospital, police and eyewitnesses said.

OC said the accident happened when Jamalpur bound bus collided head on with a CNG coming from opposite direction at 3.45 pm killing four Persons on the spot including CNG driver .

On hearing the news police rushed to spot and recover the bodies.

Six persons were identified as Nur Islam 35, his wife Taslima 26, and her daughter Liza Akhter 12 , Nuzrul islam 30, Saidul Islam 45, Nazal Islam 50 and CNG driver Aladul 38

Shortly after the incident police in collaboration with the locals arrested the driver Kamal Hossain of the bus.

A case was filed with Muktagachha police station in this connection.