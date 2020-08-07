Some 80,000 children displaced due to Beirut explosions: UNICEF

BEIRUT, Aug 7, 2020 (BSS/XINHUA) – About 80,000 children have been displaced by Tuesday’s huge explosions that rocked the Lebanese capital of Beirut, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said Thursday.

UNICEF is concerned that many children are suffering from trauma and remain in shock, and it is trying to step up support for the affected children and their families, the UN agency said in a press release.

“Over the past 48 hours, UNICEF continued to coordinate closely with authorities and partners on the ground to respond to the urgent needs of families affected, focusing on health, water and the wellbeing of children,” said Violet Speek-Warnery, UNICEF’s deputy representative in Lebanon.

The death toll from the explosions has reached 154, Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hassan announced on Friday.