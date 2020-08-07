Drug trader held with 31,500 pieces yaba tablets in Ctg

CHATTTOGRAM, August 7, 2020 (BSS) – Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested an alleged drug trader with 31,500 pieces of yaba tablets from city’s Tulatoli area under Bakalia thana early today.

The arrested drug trader was identified as Mohammad Alauddin, 40, a truck helper, son of Mohammad Hossain hailed from Ramu Upazila of Cox’s Bazar district.

Being informed, a team of the elite force intercepted a Chattogram-bound truck in the area at about 2 am and arrested the drug trader with the yaba tablets, said RAB assistant superintendent of police Rakibul Hasan.

The elite force also detained the truck

A case was filed in this connection.