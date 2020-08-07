7 killed, 10 rescued as landslide hits India’s Kerala state

NEW DELHI, Aug 7, 2020 (BSS/XINHUA) – At least seven people were killed and 10 others rescued after a massive landslide hit India’s southern state of Kerala on Friday.

The landslide triggered by heavy rains trapped several tea estate workers in Rajmala area of Idukki district, about 287 km north of Thiruvananthapuram, the capital city of Kerala.

“As of now we are being told seven bodies have been retrieved from the debris and 10 others have been rescued and removed to the nearest health facility,” an official said.

“The area is cut off and water has washed away the bridge to the area. Also, mobile phone connectivity in the area is poor.”

Reports said the area is inhabited by over 70 people.

Authorities have rushed disaster response teams to carry out rescue efforts.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinaryai Vijayan said rescue efforts were underway in the area.

“A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has been deployed to rescue the landslide victims in Rajamalai, Idukki. Police, Fire Force, Forest and Revenue officials have been instructed to join the rescue efforts. Another team of NDRF, based in Thrissur, will soon reach Idukki,” Vijayan said.

“A 50-member team trained by the Fire and Rescue Unit has been deployed for further rescue operations in Idukki Rajamalai. The team rushed to the scene.”

The landslide has hit the settlement in the area. Officials feared the toll would increase as reports suggest many people were trapped under the debris.

The Chief Minister’s Office has also sought assistance from Indian Air Force helicopters to aid in rescue and relief efforts, reports said.

The low-lying areas of the district like Munnar, a popular tourist destination, has been flooded because of rising water levels of the Muthirapuzha River.

The area has been witnessing heavy rains for the past three days.

Meanwhile, rains in other parts especially Wayanad have inundated areas in the state. The meteorological department officials have sounded a red and orange alert for the hilly districts of Wayanad, Idukki, Malappuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod.

TV images showed a temple in Aluva submerged in water as the water level rose in Periyar River following incessant rains.

Authorities have pressed in disaster response force personnel to carry out rescue missions.