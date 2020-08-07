COVID-19 cases reach 13,780 in Rajshahi division, 8,272 cured

RAJSHAHI, Aug 7, 2020 (BSS) – With detection of 141 new more positive cases in four districts on Thursday, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients in Rajshahi division now reached 13,780, said a COVID-19 quarantine and isolation related daily report here on Friday.

Of the total infected patients, 8,272 have, so far, been recovered from the Covid-19 with 189 fatalities including 114 in Bogura and 28 in Rajshahi district including 13 in its city. Another 1,398 patients were undergoing treatment in designated hospitals in the division till this morning.

Of the total new positive cases, the highest 75 were detected in Rajshahi district including 65 in its city followed by 45 in Bogura and 20 in Sirajgonj districts, Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya, Divisional Director of Health, said.

Following detection of new COVID-19 cases, the respective houses of the infected persons in different areas in the division were placed on 14-day lockdown according to the health safety guidelines.

Dr Gopendra Nath said the whereabouts of the persons, who came in contact with COVID-19 patients, were brought to notice and they were asked to remain in home isolation so that the virus cannot spread further.

He said all the positive cases for COVID-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 3,558 others are being monitored in isolation units in different hospitals under institutional supervision and 2,178 of them, by now, were released.

With the new detected cases, the district-wise break-up of the reported COVID-19 cases now stands at 3,492 in Rajshahi including 2,641 in its city, 517 in Chapainawabganj, 960 in Naogaon, 544 in Natore, 782 in Joypurhat, 5,094 in Bogura, 1,539 in Sirajganj and 852 in Pabna districts.

On the other hand, a total of 113 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh as part of the present hectic efforts of bringing all the suspected people under quarantine while 135 others were released in all eight districts of the division over the last 24 hours till 8am today.

A total of 52,978 people had, so far, been kept under quarantine since March 10 to prevent community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Of them, 50,205 have, by now, been released as they were given clearance certificates after completing their respective 14-day quarantine period in the division.

Divisional Director Dr Gopendra Nath added that utmost emphasis has been given to bring all the suspected people under quarantine, isolation and testing as these are being adjudged as important means of containing the community transmission of the virus.