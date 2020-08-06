JICA chief representative calls on Khalid

DHAKA, Aug 6, 2020 (BSS) – Chief Representative of Japan

International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Bangladesh Hayakawa Yuho

today called on State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury at

his secretariat office here.

Additional Shipping Secretary (development) Bhola Nath Dey, Joint

Secretary (Development) Md Rafiqul Islam Khan and JICA representative

Wataru Osawa were present, among others.

The meeting was informed that Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) is

making its all-out efforts to complete the first phase construction

works of Matarbari Port Development Project by 2026 under the

government’s fast-track projects.

Initial works for around 288 acres of land acquisition for the CPA

has been completed while 205 hectors of land acquisition works for

Roads and Highways Department are underway.

Project director (PD) for the works of RHD’s part has been

appointed while interim PD has been appointed for CPA’s part. A letter

has been sent to the public administration ministry for appointment of

the project coordinator and PD for CPA’s part of works.

On March 10 last, Matarbari Port Development Project was approved

in the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).

The estimated project cost is around Taka 17,777 crore.

Of the amount, Taka 12,892.76 crore will come from JICA’s finance,

Tk 2671.15 cr from the government’s fund and Tk 2113.25 cr from own

funds.

The project has two components. CPA will implement constructions of

multipurpose and container terminals while other works including 26.1

kilometers of four-lane main highway connecting the port with South

and South East Asian linking roads, 1.6 km embankment cum road and 17

bridges’ construction programme will be implemented by the RHD.