JICA chief representative calls on Khalid

DHAKA, Aug 6, 2020 (BSS) – Chief Representative of Japan
International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Bangladesh Hayakawa Yuho
today called on State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury at
his secretariat office here.
Additional Shipping Secretary (development) Bhola Nath Dey, Joint
Secretary (Development) Md Rafiqul Islam Khan and JICA representative
Wataru Osawa were present, among others.
The meeting was informed that Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) is
making its all-out efforts to complete the first phase construction
works of Matarbari Port Development Project by 2026 under the
government’s fast-track projects.
Initial works for around 288 acres of land acquisition for the CPA
has been completed while 205 hectors of land acquisition works for
Roads and Highways Department are underway.
Project director (PD) for the works of RHD’s part has been
appointed while interim PD has been appointed for CPA’s part. A letter
has been sent to the public administration ministry for appointment of
the project coordinator and PD for CPA’s part of works.
On March 10 last, Matarbari Port Development Project was approved
in the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).
The estimated project cost is around Taka 17,777 crore.
Of the amount, Taka 12,892.76 crore will come from JICA’s finance,
Tk 2671.15 cr from the government’s fund and Tk 2113.25 cr from own
funds.
The project has two components. CPA will implement constructions of
multipurpose and container terminals while other works including 26.1
kilometers of four-lane main highway connecting the port with South
and South East Asian linking roads, 1.6 km embankment cum road and 17
bridges’ construction programme will be implemented by the RHD.