Five more booters test positive for COVID-19

DHAKA, Aug 6, 2020 (BSS) – Five more national booters out of

twelve-member of second batch tested positive for coronavirus as the

Bangladesh Football Federation organised the second round of test

before sending the second batch to Sarah resort in Gazipur tonight for

conditioning camp starting from tomorrow.

Totul Hossain Badsha, Sohel Rana and Shahid Alam of Abahani Limited,

and Mohammad Ibrahim and Sushanta Tripura of Bashundhara Kings, who

were the part of twelve-member second batch, did not join the BFF’s

prerequisites camp after they were tested positive for COVID-19 on the

second day (Thursday) of reporting, said a BFF press release tonight.

They were eventually left behind in Dhaka.

Earlier, defender Bishwanath Ghosh, Suman Reza, MS Bablu and Nazmul

Islam were found positive on first day’s (Wednesday) tests.

Seven other footballers will follow the same process on Saturday

(August 8) while captain Jamal Bhuiyan’s and defender Tariq Raihan

Kazi’s presence will be subject to the availability of return flights

to Bangladesh.

Head coach Jamie Day and assistant coach Stuart Watkiss are

scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on August 16.