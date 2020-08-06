Five more booters test positive for COVID-19

DHAKA, Aug 6, 2020 (BSS) – Five more national booters out of
twelve-member of second batch tested positive for coronavirus as the
Bangladesh Football Federation organised the second round of test
before sending the second batch to Sarah resort in Gazipur tonight for
conditioning camp starting from tomorrow.
Totul Hossain Badsha, Sohel Rana and Shahid Alam of Abahani Limited,
and Mohammad Ibrahim and Sushanta Tripura of Bashundhara Kings, who
were the part of twelve-member second batch, did not join the BFF’s
prerequisites camp after they were tested positive for COVID-19 on the
second day (Thursday) of reporting, said a BFF press release tonight.
They were eventually left behind in Dhaka.
Earlier, defender Bishwanath Ghosh, Suman Reza, MS Bablu and Nazmul
Islam were found positive on first day’s (Wednesday) tests.
Seven other footballers will follow the same process on Saturday
(August 8) while captain Jamal Bhuiyan’s and defender Tariq Raihan
Kazi’s presence will be subject to the availability of return flights
to Bangladesh.
Head coach Jamie Day and assistant coach Stuart Watkiss are
scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on August 16.