  Momen urges all to be inspired by Bangabandhu’s ideology

DHAKA, Aug 6, 2020 (BSS) – Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen
today called upon all to dedicate themselves to the welfare of people
being inspired with the principles and ideals of Father of the Nation
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members.
He also urged all to read the books written on Bangabandhu to know
better about life and ideology of the country’s founding father.
The foreign minister was speaking at a memorial meeting marking the
birth anniversaries of Bangabandhu’s wife Bangamata Sheikh
Fazilatunnesa and the elder son of Bangabandhu and valiant freedom
fighter Sheikh Kamal at foreign ministry office here, a press release
said.
Momen said Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa’s determination, courage
and inspiration had helped Bangabandhu immensely to achieve his goal.
Terming Sheikh Kamal as a gentle and generous man, the foreign
minister said he had made a great contribution to the development of
the country and its people in short 26-year span of his lifetime.
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam also spoke at
the meeting, while former ambassador Shahed Reza addressed as the
keynote speaker.
Separate film documentaries on life of Bangamata and Sheikh Kamal
were also screened at the memorial meeting.
Later, a special prayer was offered for eternal peace of the
departed souls of Bangabandhu and all his family members those were
brutally killed on August 15 in 1975.
Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and high officials of the foreign
ministry were also present.