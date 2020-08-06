  Momen urges all to be inspired by Bangabandhu’s ideology

DHAKA, Aug 6, 2020 (BSS) – Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen

today called upon all to dedicate themselves to the welfare of people

being inspired with the principles and ideals of Father of the Nation

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members.

He also urged all to read the books written on Bangabandhu to know

better about life and ideology of the country’s founding father.

The foreign minister was speaking at a memorial meeting marking the

birth anniversaries of Bangabandhu’s wife Bangamata Sheikh

Fazilatunnesa and the elder son of Bangabandhu and valiant freedom

fighter Sheikh Kamal at foreign ministry office here, a press release

said.

Momen said Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa’s determination, courage

and inspiration had helped Bangabandhu immensely to achieve his goal.

Terming Sheikh Kamal as a gentle and generous man, the foreign

minister said he had made a great contribution to the development of

the country and its people in short 26-year span of his lifetime.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam also spoke at

the meeting, while former ambassador Shahed Reza addressed as the

keynote speaker.

Separate film documentaries on life of Bangamata and Sheikh Kamal

were also screened at the memorial meeting.

Later, a special prayer was offered for eternal peace of the

departed souls of Bangabandhu and all his family members those were

brutally killed on August 15 in 1975.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and high officials of the foreign

ministry were also present.