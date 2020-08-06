Had Bangabandhu been alive Bangladesh would have become ‘Sonar Bangla’: Khasru

NETRAKONA, Aug 6, 2020 (BSS) – State minister for social welfare

Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru, MP, here today said had father of the nation

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman been alive Bangladesh would have

become ‘Sonar Bangla’ several decades ago.

Bangladesh was liberated from the clutches of Pakistani occupied

forces due to the bold and farsighted leadership of Bangabandhu, he

said and urged all to work bearing the spirit of liberation war to

materialize the dreams of Bangabandhu.

Khasru was speaking as chief guest at a “preparatory meeting” ahead

of the National Mourning Day and 45th martyrdom anniversary of

Bangabandhu organized by local administration at the conference room

of Netrakona DC office.

Chaired by deputy commissioner Main-Ul-Islam, it was addressed,

among others, by Habiba Rahman Khan Shefali, MP, Police Super Akber

Ali Munshi and Netrakona municipality mayor Nazrul Islam Khan.

The meeting took elaborate programmes to mark the National Mourning

Day in a befitting manner.

As part of the programmes, floral wreaths will be placed at the

portrait of Bangabandhu on the Mukto Moncha at Muktarpara ground in

the mourning.

The national flag will be hoisted at half-mast atop of all the

public and private buildings across the district at dawn.

Besides, Quran Khawni and Milad Mahfil will be held and special

prayers will be offered at Netrakona central Jam-e-mosque. Special

prayers will also be offered at all mosques, temples and churches and

other places of worships in the district on the day.

A discussion meeting on the “life and works of Bangabandhu” will be

held at local public hall.

Improved diets will be served at hospitals, jails and orphanage

family centers in the district. Documentary film on “political life of

Bangabandhu” will be screened at different points of the district town

by the district information office, meeting sources said.