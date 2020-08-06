Had Bangabandhu been alive Bangladesh would have become ‘Sonar Bangla’: Khasru

NETRAKONA, Aug 6, 2020 (BSS) – State minister for social welfare
Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru, MP, here today said had father of the nation
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman been alive Bangladesh would have
become ‘Sonar Bangla’ several decades ago.
Bangladesh was liberated from the clutches of Pakistani occupied
forces due to the bold and farsighted leadership of Bangabandhu, he
said and urged all to work bearing the spirit of liberation war to
materialize the dreams of Bangabandhu.
Khasru was speaking as chief guest at a “preparatory meeting” ahead
of the National Mourning Day and 45th martyrdom anniversary of
Bangabandhu organized by local administration at the conference room
of Netrakona DC office.
Chaired by deputy commissioner Main-Ul-Islam, it was addressed,
among others, by Habiba Rahman Khan Shefali, MP, Police Super Akber
Ali Munshi and Netrakona municipality mayor Nazrul Islam Khan.
The meeting took elaborate programmes to mark the National Mourning
Day in a befitting manner.
As part of the programmes, floral wreaths will be placed at the
portrait of Bangabandhu on the Mukto Moncha at Muktarpara ground in
the mourning.
The national flag will be hoisted at half-mast atop of all the
public and private buildings across the district at dawn.
Besides, Quran Khawni and Milad Mahfil will be held and special
prayers will be offered at Netrakona central Jam-e-mosque. Special
prayers will also be offered at all mosques, temples and churches and
other places of worships in the district on the day.
A discussion meeting on the “life and works of Bangabandhu” will be
held at local public hall.
Improved diets will be served at hospitals, jails and orphanage
family centers in the district. Documentary film on “political life of
Bangabandhu” will be screened at different points of the district town
by the district information office, meeting sources said.