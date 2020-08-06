Mominul, Mustafizur to join individual training programme

DHAKA, Aug 6, 2020 (BSS) – While the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) expected some more players to join the individual training programme that resumed on next Saturday (August 8), Test captain Mominul Haque and fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman confirmed their participation.

Mominul who is in Dhaka now, will begin the training from the first day while Mustafizur might be late for some more days to join the session. ‘The Fizz’ as he is adorably called, will come back to Dhaka in next week from his hometown Satkhira.

“We are yet to know how many players will join the individual training programme that is going to resume on August 8 but I heard Mominul and Mustafizur showed their interest to join,” Cricket Operations Chairman Akram Khan said here.

“Some other players will also join, and we’ll design the practice schedule in line with that so that everyone can get the opportunity to practice properly,” the former skipper said, adding that they are yet to decide on group training.

“We have to see the situation first. The coronavirus situation is yet to be under control, so we have to think about all the things properly. We are really eager to start group practice sessions as early as possible but we don’t want to take risks.”

Both Mominul and Mustafizur Rahman returned to their hometown after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country hard. Both of them continued their fitness training from home as per the BCB guidelines.

They didn’t join the first phase of the individual training programme, which started on July 19.

A total of 14 players took part in the programme which was held in accordance with the standard health protocol at four venues- Dhaka, Sylhet, Khulna and Chattogram.

The board then added Rajshahi in their list in which Nazmul Hossain Shanto started his practice. Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Shafiul Islam, Imrul Kayes, Taskin Ahmed and Mehedi Hasan Rana chose Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium to have their practice. Later they are accompanied by Anamul Haque Bijoy.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan and Nurul Hasan Sohan trained at Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna, Nasum Ahmed and Syed Khaled Ahmed practiced at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium while Nayeem Hasan trained at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

The BCB was initially reluctant to prepare a roadmap for individual training due to the players’ health issue in aspect of the spread of the deadly virus despite the fact some of the other cricketing nations already began it in their respective countries.

But after a virtual meeting with 35 players, the board decided to begin the individual training that was largely decorated with fitness drills. The bowlers didn’t get the chance to bowl as they were left satisfied with just running and doing gym. The batsmen however got the chance to bat but at the bowling machine at indoor facilities.