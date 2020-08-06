Cox’s Bazar sea-beach, hotels, motels reopen from Aug 17

COX’S BAZAR, Aug 6, 2020 (BSS)-Local administration has decided to reopen sea beaches, tourist spots and hotels-motels in Cox’s Bazar municipality area from August 17 on a limited scale.

District administration’s tourist cell took this decision at a meeting held last night.

The beaches and tourist spots in the rest of Cox’s Bazar district will remain closed until further order, said local administration sources.

All hotel-motels and tourist spots were closed on March 18 as per the decision of a committee formed following the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

In consultation with the members of the tourist cell, the administration has prepared guidelines and health directives in line with the government’s instructions to ensure the safety of tourists.

The local administration in cooperation of the tourist cell will monitor the implementation of the guidelines. Action will be taken if anyone violates the instructions.