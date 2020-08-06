Foreign investment proposals rise by 537.51pc in April-June

DHAKA, Aug 6, 2020 (BSS) – Fully foreign and joint venture investment

proposals with Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) rose

by 537.51 percent (Taka 41,502.954 million) during the April-June

quarter compared to the same period of the preceding year 2019.

According to the latest data of BIDA, the authority received some 46

overall investment proposals involving Taka 56,835.811 million during

the three months of the year.

Out of the 46 investment proposals, BIDA received 38 proposals

involving Taka 15,332.857 million from local investors during this

April to June period while there were 5 fully foreign and 3 joint

venture proposals of Taka 41,502.954 million.

According to BIDA, the highest number of investment proposals came for

the miscellaneous industry, which was 77.23 percent of the total

proposed amount. Proposals for the agricultural industry were 6.89

percent.

Proposals for the service sector were 5.96 percent while food and

allied sector 5.72 percent, textile sector 3.97 percent, engineering

sector 0.15 percent and printing and publishing sector 0.07 percent.

The investment proposals from local and foreign entrepreneurs are

expected to create 5,721 job opportunities in the country.