Met office predicts heavy rainfalls

DHAKA, Aug 6, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) predicted heavy rainfalls accompanied with thundershowers in the next 24 hours commencing 9am today as monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate to strong over North Bay.

“Light to moderate rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions and at many places over Dhaka, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country,” said a press release.

Day and night temperature may rise slightly over the country.

Maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded 37.2 degree Celsius jointly at Rangpur and Dinajpur and minimum temperature today was recorded 24.5 degree Celsius at Teknaf.

Maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today was recorded 91millimeters (mm) at Patuakhali.

Today’s sunset in Dhaka at 06:38 pm and tomorrow’s sunrise at 05:31 am.