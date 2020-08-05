More tree plantation stressed for environmental balance: Sujon

PANCHAGARH, Aug 5, 2020 (BSS)- Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujon said tree plantation is more important to protect our environment as 25 percent forest is needed to maintain it.

“We have been trying to plant more trees for upholding ecological balance but it has come down day by day,” he said while addressing a “Tree plantation and distribution programme” in Debiganj Upazila Parishad hall room here today as the chief guest.

The Minister inaugurated the programme by planting three saplings of Chalta, Guava and Olive on the premises of Debiganj Upazila Parishad.

Marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh MujiburRahman, Debiganj Upazila Parishad organised the programme with Additional Deputy Commissioner Azad Hossein in the chair.

Under the programme, Sujon distributed 250 saplings of fruit bearing trees among different institutions and Awami league leaders and workers.

The function was addressed, among others, by Upazila Chairman Abdul Malek Chistee, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Debiganj Prottoy Hasan, Upazila Awami League President Gias Uddin Chowdary.