2 snatchers held with arms in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 5, 2020 (BSS)- Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in a drive arrested two
alleged terrorists with a foreign-made pistol and two rounds of bullet from Charlakaya area
under Karnafuli thana of the district yesterday.
The arrested were identified as Ramzan Ali, 43, son of Tufan Ali and Abdul Mannan alias
Rana, 36, son of Jebal Ahmed, both of Kolagaon area under Patia upazila of the district.
On a tip- off, a team of the RAB-7 conducted a raid in the area and arrested the duo with the
Arms and ammunition on Tuesday night, said Mahmudul Hasan Mamun, assistant director (Media) of RAB-7.
According to the RAB, there are several cases including snatching, drug trading and
sexual harassment were pending against them with different police stations in
the city and district.
Later, the arrested persons were handed over to Karnafuli Police Station today, he added.