2 snatchers held with arms in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 5, 2020 (BSS)- Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in a drive arrested two

alleged terrorists with a foreign-made pistol and two rounds of bullet from Charlakaya area

under Karnafuli thana of the district yesterday.

The arrested were identified as Ramzan Ali, 43, son of Tufan Ali and Abdul Mannan alias

Rana, 36, son of Jebal Ahmed, both of Kolagaon area under Patia upazila of the district.

On a tip- off, a team of the RAB-7 conducted a raid in the area and arrested the duo with the

Arms and ammunition on Tuesday night, said Mahmudul Hasan Mamun, assistant director (Media) of RAB-7.

According to the RAB, there are several cases including snatching, drug trading and

sexual harassment were pending against them with different police stations in

the city and district.

Later, the arrested persons were handed over to Karnafuli Police Station today, he added.