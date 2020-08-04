Inmates of Govt Shishu Paribar get new dress, cosmetics in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, Aug 4, 2020 (BSS) – A total of 61 inmates of Govt. Shishu Paribar (GSP)-Girls got new dress and cosmetics from its officials and the officials of department of social services (DSS) here yesterday on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

On the occasion, a simple function was also held at the hall room of the GSP in Shukhnagar area of the town on Monday with acting superintendent of the GSP Md Tomijul Islam in the chair.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin attended the function as the chief guest and deputy director of the DSS Emdadul Haque Pramanik was present at the event as the special guest.

The chief guest in his speeches asked the inmates to reside here with discipline and continue their academic studies seriously to be worthy citizens of the country in a bid to lead the nation towards desire development in future.