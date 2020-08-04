69.28pc COVID-19 patients recover in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, Aug 4, 2020 (BSS) – The recovery rate among coronavirus (COVID-19) infected patients continues rising and rose to 69.28 percent today despite an increasing trend in the daily number of infections in recent weeks in Rangpur division.

“A total of 4,572 COVID-19 infected patients out of total 6,599 healed till this morning at the recovery rate of 69.28 percent,” Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui told BSS today.

On June 30 last, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients stood at 2,714 in all eight districts of Rangpur division when the number of recovered patients was 1,579 with the recovery rate of 58.17 percent.

Talking to BSS today, Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Amin Ahmed Khan said the highest number of 164 more COVID-19 infected patients recovered in a day on Monday raising their total number to 4,572 in all eight districts of Rangpur division.

The 4,572 recovered patients include 1,380 of Rangpur, 207 of Panchagarh, 612 of Nilphamari, 242 of Lalmonirhat, 278 of Kurigram, 250 of Thakurgaon, 1,254 of Dinajpur and 349 of Gaibandha districts.

Meanwhile, 119 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported on Monday after testing 376 collected samples at two COVID-19 Laboratories in Rangpur and Dinajpur raising their total number to 6,599 in Rangpur division.

“The district-wise break up of the total 6,599 patients currently stands at 1,736 in Rangpur, 345 in Panchagarh, 671 in Nilphamari, 419 in Lalmonirhat, 529 in Kurigram, 427 in Thakurgaon, 1,787 in Dinajpur and 685 in Gaibandha,” Dr. Khan said.

A total of 40,601 collected samples of Rangpur division were tested till Monday night, and of them, 6,599 reported COVID-19 positive with an infection rate of 16.25 percent.

“The current recovery rate currently stands at 69.28 percent against the average infection rate of 16.25 percent since the beginning of COVID-19 outbreak in the division,” Dr. Khan said.

Meanwhile, the total number of fatalities rose to 114 with four more deaths, including one each from Panchagarh and Thakurgaon and two from Kurigram in the division, reported on Monday.

The district-wise break up of the total 114 fatalities stands at 31 in Rangpur, 38 in Dinajpur, 12 in Gaibandha, nine in Nilphamari, eight in Kurigram, seven in Thakurgaon, six in Panchagarh and three in Lalmonirhat districts.

A total of 61,897 people were put in quarantines since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak in Rangpur division, among them, 57,086 have so far been released and 4,811 are remaining in home or institutional quarantines.

The government hospitals and other health services providing facilities of Rangpur division have 1,123 physicians, 1,757 nurses and 5,907 other staff to provide treatments to the infected patients and face the COVID-19 situation.

“A total of 1,74,313 pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) were received so far, and of those, 1,09,906 pieces distributed with a current stock of 64,407 pieces in the division,” Dr. Khan said.

Divisional Commissioner KM Tariqul Islam said inclusive steps have been taken by all authorities concerned to provide improved health services to the infected patients and inspire the people in abiding by the health directives to prevent COVID-19 spread.