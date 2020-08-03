116 more positive tests for coronavirus in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, Aug 3, 2020 (BSS) – More 116 people were tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) today at two COVID-19 laboratories in Rangpur division where community transmission of the deadly virus continues at places in recent weeks.

Health officials said the 116 new infected cases were reported after diagnosing 376 samples collected from all eight districts in the division at the two laboratories in Rangpur and Dinajpur today.

Of them, 50 new patients were reported after diagnosing 188 samples at the COVID-19 Laboratory today at Rangpur Medical College (RpMC) in Rangpur city.

“The new 50 patients include nine of Rangpur, 13 of Lalmonirhat, 11 of Gaibandha, 16 of Kurigram and one of Panchagarh districts,” Chief of Divisional Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force and Principal of RpMC Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnabi Lyzu said.

On the other hand, 66 more new patients were reported after diagnosing 188 samples at the COVID-19 Laboratory at M Abdur Rahim Medical College (MARMC) in Dinajpur today.

“The 66 new COVID-19 patients include 42 of Dinajpur, 14 of Thakurgaon, three of Nilphamari and seven of Panchagarh districts,” Principal of MARMC Professor Dr. Shibesh Sarker told BSS after completing the testing process at 8 pm.

Talking to BSS tonight, Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui said the total number of COVID-19 patients stridently rose to 6,596 as 116 new cases were reported from across the division today.

The district-wise breakup of the total 6,596 patients currently stands at 1,738 in Rangpur, 348 in Panchagarh, 671 in Nilphamari, 419 in Lalmonirhat, 528 in Kurigram, 427 in Thakurgaon, 1,786 in Dinajpur and 679 in Gaibandha.