Cricketers to restart individual training from August 8

DHAKA, Aug 3, 2020 (BSS)—The players is set to resume the individual training session under special arrangement made by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) from August 8 as some more cricketers including Test format captain Mominul Haque will join the session to shed off the rust.

To accommodate such a high number of cricketers will be challenging but the BCB is prepared to run all the things smoothly, said Cricket Operations Chairman Akram Khan.

“The individual training will continue like the first phase and the safety measure will be same,” Akram told the BSS.

“Some more players showed their interest to join the individual training session. This will be challenging to accommodate such a high number of cricketers but the BCB is ready. We’ll devise a plan to how they all could train individually and smoothly,” he added.

“There is nothing to be worried for safe environment because you know we have already showed zero tolerance about players’ safety.”

With the cricketers gearing for a return to international cricket, the BCB has also planned for group practice session, which Mushfiqur Rahim said won’t be problematic as the environment of the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium is safe and sound.

“We’ll think about it. We have to start group practice at some point but we won’t take any risk in this regard. When we’ll mull the environment is safe for group practice, we’ll go for it,” Akram added.

Akram Khan, also the former skipper of Bangladesh, said the fringe players also could avail the opportunity of individual training like Mushfiqur Rahim and others.

“Those who are willing to train individually could apply to us. The BCB will definitely arrange the facilities for them to train,” he remarked.

Earlier, in the first phase a total of 14 players took part in the programme which was held in accordance with the standard health protocol in the aspect of COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the players’ interest to train outdoor, the BCB initiated the move on July 19 with nine players, who started practice individually at four venues- Dhaka, Sylhet, Khulna and Chattogram.

The board then added Rajshahi in their list in which Nazmul Hossain Shanto started his practice. Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Shafiul Islam, Imrul Kayes, Taskin Ahmed and Mehedi Hasan Rana chose Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium to have their practice. Later they are accompanied by Anamul Haque Bijoy.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan and Nurul Hasan Sohan trained at Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna, Nasum Ahmed and Syed Khaled Ahmed practiced at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium while Nayeem Hasan trained at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

The BCB was initially reluctant to prepare a roadmap for individual training due to the players’ health issue in aspect of the spread of the deadly virus despite the fact some of the other cricketing nations already began it in their respective countries.

But after a virtual meeting with 35 players, the board decided to begin the individual training that was largely decorated with fitness drill. The bowlers didn’t get the chance to bowl as they were left satisfied with just running and doing gym. The batsmen however got the chance to bat but at the bowling machine at indoor facilities.