Tamim in self-quarantine after reaching Dhaka

DHAKA, Aug 3, 2020 (BSS)—Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal has kept himself in self-quarantine after landing in Dhaka from London on Saturday following a health check-up.

The opener was asked by the immigration to maintain self-quarantine for two weeks till August 14.

The southpaw travelled to London on June 25 for treatment after experiencing severe intestinal pain.

However, the doctors there told him to wait for some more times to exactly know about his illness. As per the advice from the doctors, Tamim who expected to undergo to operation table, returned home.

Tamim also underwent some tests in Dhaka also but the doctors here were unable to glean much about the illness.

“I had to undergo a few tests in London too but they took much time to do those tests. I will come to know the result within the next seven to 10 days,” Tamim told the reporters after landing in Dhaka.

“As per the doctors advice, I came back to Dhaka. They said they will contact me once they get the result.”

Tamim however will have to go to London again if doctors feel that a surgery is required.

Meanwhile, BCB chief physician Dr. Devashis Chowdhury said he is yet to look into the report of Tamim as he is in self-quarantine now.

“Even though I had a small discussion with Tamim after he returned to home, I am yet to look into his report. He has been in self-quarantine imposed by the government,” Dr. Devashis said.