Bangabandhu Tunnel’s left line under Karnaphuli completed

DHAKA, Aug 3, 2020 (BSS) – Construction work of left line of Bangabandhu Tunnel under the Karnaphuli river has been completed as the submerge tubed roadway finally connected the Chattogram city with other part of the river for the first time.

The Bangabandhu Tunnel Project, the first ever underwater tunnel in South Asia, has made the breakthrough on Sunday by completing its left line amid the pandemic, a release said here today.

Bangladesh Bridge Authority is constructing the 3.5 kilometers long four-lane Bangabandhu tunnel under Karnaphuli river with an approach road of 4.89 kilometers alongside 740 meters of bridge linking the main port city with southern regions of Chattogram, sources said.

Chinese firm ‘China Communication Construction Company Ltd (CCCC), has been working as consultant for construction of the tunnel at an estimated cost of Taka 9,880 crores, where Chinese Exim Bank pledged to provide 5,913 crores.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the President of China Xi Jinping laid foundation stone of the tunnel on October 14, 2017.

In February 2019, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the construction work of the tunnel, expected to be completed by 2022.

The multilane tunnel route will pass through the river close to Navy College at the city side and Korean Export Processing Zone (KEPZ) and Karnaphuli Fertiliser Company (KAFCO) on the other side under.

The tunnel is expected to greatly improve the traffic conditions in Chittagong and promote economic development of Bangladesh.