7,560 COVID-19 patients recover in Khulna division

KHULNA, Aug 3, 2020 (BSS) – The total number of healed coronavirus (COVID-19) patients rose to 7,560 with healing of 110 more people in a day among the total of 12,448 infected people in the division in last 24 hour till today’s noon.

“The recovery rate among all 7,560 coronavirus patients stands at 60.73 percent now,” Assistant Director (Health) for Khulna division Dr. Ferdousi Akhter told BSS today.

The district-wise numbers of recovered patients are 2,840 in Khulna, 1,187 in Kushtia, 1037 in Jashore, 476 in Narail, 414 in Bagerhat, 431 in Jhenaidah, 439 in Satkhira, 305 in Chuadanga, 323 in Magura and 109 in Meherpur districts in the division.

The total number of COVID-19 patients rose to 12,448 with 177 new positive cases reported after testing 282 samples at the respective COVID-19 laboratories in the division in the last 24 hours till this noon, Dr. Ferdousi said.

The health officials said the newly detected COVID-19 patients are 74 in Kushtia, 40 in Narail, 26 in Bagerhat, 15 in Khulna, eight each in Magura and Satkhira, four in Jashore and two in Jhenaidah districts in the division.

With the three more deaths including one in Khulna, one in Narail and one in Bagerhat, the total number of fatalities now reached 221 in the division.

“The district-wise break-up of the fatalities remains at 69 in Khulna, 35 in Kushtia, 28 in Jashore, 22 in Satkhira, 16 in Jhenaidah, 14 in Bagerhat, 12 in Narail,10 in Chuadanga, eight in Magura and seven in Meherpur districts in the

division”, she added.

Currently, the fatality rate among the total 12,448 Covid-19 patients stands at little over 1.77 percent in the division.

Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Rasheda Sultana said comprehensive steps have been taken to inspire the people in abiding by the health directives to prevent COVID-19 spread and provide health services to the infected patients to face the situation.