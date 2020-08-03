Road accident kills three in Dhamrai

MANIKGANJ, Aug 3, 2020 (BSS) – Three persons were killed and two others injured when a bus hit a pickup van at Bathuli bus-stand on the Dhaka-Aricha Highway in Dhamrai upazila of Dhaka district today.

Police said one of the deceased was identified as Anwar Hossain,26, a meter reader-cum-messenger of Dhaka Palli Bidyut Samiti-3 at Ganda of Savar and a resident of Manikganj district. The identities of the others could not be known immediately.

Monirul Islam, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Golora Highway Police, said the accident occurred at about 8 am when a Khulna-bound passenger bus of Falguni Paribahan collided head-on with a Dhaka-bound pickup van at Bathuli bus stand, leaving three of the passengers of the pickup van dead on the spot. Two more were injured.

The injured were admitted to Dhamrai Upazila Health Complex.

Police seized the both vehicles but driver of the bus managed to escape, the OC added.