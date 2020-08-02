Int’l short film festival kicks off tomorrow

DHAKA, Aug 02, 2020 (BSS) – The 12th edition of International Inter University Short Film Festival (IIUSFF) will begin tomorrow with a 10-day online premiere session.

Dhaka University Film Society (DUFS) is organizing this festival in collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), said a press release here today.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year IIUSFF has decided to screen the movies online for free of cost, the release added.

This year, a total of 2,583 films were submitted from 106 countries, which is a record. Among them, 200 officially selected short films will be screened from August 3-12 with 20 films each day on YouTube for 24 hours.

Among the officially selected films, 38 animation, 16 documentaries, 12 one-minute shorts and 23 short films on refugees will be screened.

Viewers can watch the films as well as participate in the discussion through the official website of DUFS https://www.dufs.org/ or IIUSFF’s official YouTube channel Youtube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFf0tjZF5Ef41ObfJLDu0bw .

The closing ceremony, declaring the award winners, will be arranged on August 12.

IIUSFF started its journey in 2007 with the motto ‘Take your camera, frame your dream’ with the goal to provide a platform for university-going students in order to materialize their cinematic vision and to celebrate the growing arena of independent filmmakers from all over the world.

The IIUSFF has reached a new height with this year’s remarkable journey through its 12th edition.