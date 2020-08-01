Shimulia-Kathalbari ferries to carry freight vehicles experimentally: Khalid

DHAKA, Aug 1, 2020 (BSS) – State Minister for Shipping Khalid

Mahmud Chowdhury today said goods-laden vehicles will be carried on

ferries in Shimulia-Khatalbari route on river Padma on an experimental

basis.

He stated this while visiting the river erosion affected areas at

Shimulia ghat in Munshiganj. Khatalbari ghat is located on the

opposite side of river Padma in Madaripur district.

Shipping Secretary Mohammed Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury, Bangladesh

Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) Chairman Commodore Golam

Sadeq and Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTC) Chairman

Khaja Mia were present on the occasion.

Late, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO)

Ahmed Kaikaus and Padma bridge project director visited the erosion

affected areas and discussed the matter with the state minister.