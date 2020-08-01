Shimulia-Kathalbari ferries to carry freight vehicles experimentally: Khalid

DHAKA, Aug 1, 2020 (BSS) – State Minister for Shipping Khalid
Mahmud Chowdhury today said goods-laden vehicles will be carried on
ferries in Shimulia-Khatalbari route on river Padma on an experimental
basis.
He stated this while visiting the river erosion affected areas at
Shimulia ghat in Munshiganj. Khatalbari ghat is located on the
opposite side of river Padma in Madaripur district.
Shipping Secretary Mohammed Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury, Bangladesh
Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) Chairman Commodore Golam
Sadeq and Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTC) Chairman
Khaja Mia were present on the occasion.
Late, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO)
Ahmed Kaikaus and Padma bridge project director visited the erosion
affected areas and discussed the matter with the state minister.