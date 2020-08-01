Commerce ministry’s unprecedented networking to preserve rawhide

DHAKA, Aug 1, 2020 (BSS) – This year the Commerce Ministry has taken
unprecedented networking measures to preserve rawhide of the
sacrificial animals.
Under the networking, all the district administrations of the
country have also been involved in leather related issues.
Talking to BSS, Joint-Secretary (Imports) of the Commerce Ministry
HM Shafiquzzaman informed that the additional secretary and
joint-secretary level officials of the ministry will start visiting
different divisions and districts across the country from tomorrow to
supervise all leather-related matters.
He said if the fair price of rawhides is not immediately available,
the rawhides should be salted and preserved.
“Salted rawhide remains well for one to one-and-a-half months. The
ministry has already lifted the ban on salted raw-leather exports and
allowed leather exports,” he added.
HM Shafiquzjan said he is also going to Rajshahi on Sunday to
oversee leather-related matters.
Asked if he had received any leather-related complaints, the
Joint-Secretary (Imports), also in charge of the ‘control cell’ said
they are receiving 4 or 5 complaints in every minute.
The Commerce Ministry’s ‘control cell’ has been open since Friday.
Meanwhile, after the holy Eid-ul-Azha prayers, a large number of
animals have been sacrificed across the country, including the
capital.
However, after the sacrifice, a kind of slackness has been noticed
in both the buyers and sellers in buying and selling the skins of the
sacrificial animals.
The buyers did not show interest in buying leather at the price
fixed by the Ministry of Commerce. In Dhaka, the price of salted raw
leather was fixed at Taka 35 to 40 per square feet.