Rain likely across country

DHAKA, Aug 1, 2020 (BSS) – Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions today.

One or two places over Dhaka, Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal divisions may also see light to moderate rain or thundershowers and some places over the country may experience moderately heavy falls during the period, a met office release said.

Rain or thunder showers activity may increase later on the day, it said.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The sun sets at 06.41 pm today and rises at 05.28 am tomorrow in the capital.