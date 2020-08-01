Main Eid jamaat held at Baitul Mukarram Mosque

DHAKA, Aug 1, 2020 (BSS) – The main Eid-ul-Azha congregation was held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the city at 7 am by maintaining health code in view of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Baitul Mukarram National Mosque Senior Pesh Imam Hafez Moulana Mizanur Rahman led the first Eid jamaat there.

Later, a special munajat was offered seeking divine blessings for peace and progress of Bangladesh and welfare of the people as well as the Muslim Ummah.

Against the backdrop of ongoing global crisis due to the pandemic COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak the traditional Eid prayers, with the spontaneous participation of people from all walks of life, in capital’s National Eidgah Maidan was cancelled earlier.

A total of five Eid congregations took place at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque. The first jamaat was held at 7am, the second at 7.50 am, the third at 8.45 am, the fourth at 10.30 am and the last jamaat was held at 11.10 am.

Special doa was also offered seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of those who died of fatal COVID-19 and also wishing for the early recovery of the Corona patients throughout the country as well as across the world.

Doa was too offered seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and other members, faced martyrdom on the fateful night of August 15 in 1975 and the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the county and its people in different democratic movements, particularly during the Liberation War in 1971.