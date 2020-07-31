Bangladesh calls for 4Ps in curbing human trafficking

DHAKA, July 31, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh has called for 4Ps – prevention, promotion, protection, and partnership – as well as involving all key stakeholders, including law enforcement agencies and the community for an effective response in curbing Trafficking in Persons (TIP).

“Bangladesh has a zero-tolerance policy against trafficking in person,” Bangladesh Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Rabab Fatima said while speaking at the UN High Level Virtual Event for the Observance of World Day Against TIP on Thursday.

She underscored the need to have close partnership at the local, bilateral, regional and international levels in view of the trans-border and trans-national nature of the crime, according to a press release received here today.

Ambassador Fatima also mentioned the extensive legal and institutional frameworks and mechanisms put in place in Bangladesh to curb the menace.

She called for promoting safe, orderly and regular migration as positive and sustainable alternatives to counter the negative impact of TIP.

Fatima further urged for more vigorous efforts to ensure universal acceptance and application of international conventions and related protocols on TIP for our efforts against TIP to be effective.

The event was organized by the Group of Friends United Against TIP and UNODC on the theme “Recognizing Response – Committed to the cause: highlighting the role of responders to trafficking”.

Bangladesh is a member of the Group of Friends. Bangladesh PR commended the important role played by the frontline actors and first responders in addressing the menace of TIP, which has become more important during the pandemic.

The panelists included Executive Director of UNODC; US Ambassador-At-Large to Monitor and Combat TIP; PRs of Bolivia, Belgium and Egypt; Deputy Executive Director of UN Women and UNODC Goodwill Ambassador for the Global Fight against Human Trafficking.

Permanent Representatives of many other countries along with a high-level panelist as well as representatives of European Council and numbers of NGOs also spoke on the occasion.

The discussants called for inclusion of TIP in the COVID-19 recovery and response plans and stressed the need for comprehensive efforts and better coordination among all stakeholders.