PM dealing disasters with foresight: Forhad

MEHERPUR, July 27, 2020 (BSS)-State Minister for Public Administration Forhad Hossain today lauded the role of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in dealing with natural disasters and other crises amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been admirably dealing with Cyclone Amphan, COVID-19 and flood situation with her prudence and foresight,” Forhad said.

He was inaugurating a cheque-distribution program for 2,369 elderly, widows and disabled of the district, through a video conferencing.

Speaking as the chief guest, he also said, “Our PM has introduced various allowances in the country including old age allowance… about 50 lakh people across the country are getting allowances including 17 lakh widows and 15.45 lakh indigent disabled.

”

Meherpur Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Munsur Alam Khan presided over the program.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Overall) Taufiqur Rahman, General Secretary of Meherpur District Awami League and Gangni Upazila Chairman MA Khaleq, Public Prosecutor (PP) Pallab Bhattacharya, District Awami League Joint General Secretary Advocate Ibrahim Shaheen and Ward Councilor Zafar Iqbal took part in the video conference, among others, organized by the District Administration and City Social Service Office.