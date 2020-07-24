PP Advocate Wazedul Islam passes away

Mymensingh, July 24, 2020, (BSS) – Advocate Wazedul Islam, public prosecutor (PP) of Mymensingh Judge Court, died of old age complications at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) early today at the age of 79.

He left behind his wife, two sons, a daughter and a host of relatives, colleagues and admirers to mourn his death.

Former secretary and president of Mymensingh Bar Association, advocate Wazedul was also the former convener of district Awami League and member of the district AL unit’s present committee.

A senior member of Mymensingh Press Club, Wazedul was also the vice-president of the club.

His first namaz-e-janaza was held at Mymensingh Zila School Mosque after Jumma prayers today.

State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid MP, District Session Judge Md Helal Uddin, lawyers and leaders of AL attended the namaz-e-Janaza.

He was buried at his family graveyard at Chandapur village in Tarakanda upazila of Mymensingh following the second namaz-e-janaza after Asar prayers.

In separate condolence messages, State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid, MP and State Minister for Public Works and Housing Sharif Ahamed, MP, Mayor Ekamul Haque, Ex Religious Minister Principal Motiur Rahman, President of district Awami League Advocate Jahirul Haque, Secretary Advocate Muazzem Hossen, President of district Bar Association Advocate Nurul Haque , Secretary Abdur Rahman Al Hossain Taj and Secretary of the Mymensingh Press Club Omit Roy expressed deep shock at the death of Wazedul Islam and conveyed sympathy to the members of his family.

They also prayed for the salvation of the departed soul.