One sent to jail for selling fake COVID-19 certificates in Sylhet

SYLHET, July 19, 2020 (BSS)- A mobile court, conducted by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-9 today sentenced a man named Dr AHM Shah Alam to four months imprisonment and fined him Taka 1 lakh for selling fake coronavirus(COVID-19) certificates.

The alleged doctor visited patients at his chamber while he was infected with coronavirus and using fake identity card of Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College, sold coronavirus certificates to people who wants to go to foreign-countries.

Sylhet District Administration Executive Magistrate Sunanda Roy who led the mobile court, gave him the aforesaid punishment.