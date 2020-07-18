Coronavirus latest global developments

PARIS, July 18, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – Here are the latest developments

in the coronavirus crisis:

– Nearly 600,000 deaths –

The pandemic has killed at least 596,742 people worldwide since it

surfaced in China late last year and more than 14 million have been

infected, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT on Saturday based on

official sources.

The United States has the most deaths with 139,266. It is followed

by Brazil with 77,851, Britain with 45,119, Mexico with 38,310, and

Italy with 35,028.

– EU talks, day two –

EU leaders are set to meet again in Brussels, hoping to overcome

divisions about a planned 750-billion-euro ($857 billion) stimulus

package.

The leaders met in person on Friday for the first time in five

months but 12 hours of haggling failed to yield a result after running

into opposition from “frugal” countries led by the Netherlands and

Austria.

– Staying home in Barcelona –

Four million people in Spain’s second city and tourist hotspot are

urged to stay home unless absolutely necessary.

Barcelona’s cinemas, theatre and nightclubs have shut and gatherings

of more than 10 people are banned.

– G20 seeks global recovery –

G20 finance ministers and central bankers hold virtual talks, hosted

by Saudi Arabia, aimed at spurring global economic recovery from a

coronavirus-triggered recession amid growing calls to widen debt

relief for crisis-hit poor countries.

– Greece toughens measures –

Wearing face masks in supermarkets is now mandatory in Greece, and

local outdoor festivals are banned until the end of July.

The country’s migration ministry also announces another extension of

a lockdown on Greece’s packed migrant camps, which began on March 21

and is now extended till August 2.

– Lifting in Buenos Aires –

Argentina’s government says it will relax containment measures in

the capital despite continued high infection rates.

From Monday, non-essential businesses, industry and certain

professional activities can restart, and citizens will be allowed to

go outside for sport and to visit places of worship.

– Bollywood star in hospital –

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a Bollywood star and former Miss World, has

been admitted to a Mumbai hospital along with her eight-year-old

daughter, media reports say, nearly a week after they were revealed to

have tested positive for the virus.