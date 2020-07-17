Bangladesh keen to play role for lasting global peace: Momen

DHAKA, July 17, 2020 (BSS) – Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen has said Bangladesh would like to play a leading role in establishing sustainable global peace in the days to come.

“Thousands of people are being displaced due to hatred among races … the reason behind the influx of 1.1 million Rohingyas from Myanmar to Bangladesh is persecution,” he said while speaking at a virtual freshers’ reception of Southeast University here on Thursday, a foreign ministry press release said today.

The foreign minister urged the students to become competent in information technology as the global job market still remains open for skilled IT professionals.

Noting that Bangladesh has six lakh skilled IT human resources, Momen said the country has achieved tremendous success in the ICT sector due to farsighted leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He urged the private universities to ensure quality higher education and hoped that after graduation with proper skill the students would be able to make immense contribution in building Sonar Bangla, dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.