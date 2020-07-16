Chuadanga district AL leader Ferdous Wara passes away

DHAKA, July 16, 2020 (BSS) – Publicity and publications secretary of Chuadanga district Awami League (AL) Ferdous Wara Sunnah passed away while undergoing treatment at Chuadanga Sadar Hospital on Wednesday night.

He was 63, said an AL press release here today.

Ferdous left behind his wife, two sons, a daughter and a host of relatives and admirers to mourn his death.

AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Ferdous Wara Sunnah.

In a condolence message, he prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.