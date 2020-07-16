Flood situation improves slightly

DHAKA, July 16, 2020 (BSS) – The overall flood situation has

improved slightly across the country, particularly in the Brahmaputra

and Meghna basins.

The flood situation deteriorated in Kurigram, Gaibandha, Jamalpur,

Bogra and Sirajganj districts, while it continues to improve in

Rangpur, Nilphamari and Lalmonirhat districts today.

According to the officials of Bangladesh Water Development Board

(BWDB), the flood situation might remain stable in Kurigram,

Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Bogura and Sirajganj and continues to improve in

Lalmonirhat, Rangpur and Nilphamari districts in the next 24 hours.

About six lakh people still remain marooned in the low-lying and

char areas in eight flood-affected northern districts, while many

flood victims have already taken shelters at safe places.

The BWDB data showed that the Brahmaputra River was flowing 93 cm

above the danger level at Noonkhawa point, while 100 cm above at

Chilmari point, 75 cm at Dharla point, 93 cm at Kurigram and Ghagot

points and 6 cm above the danger level at Chak Rahimpur point at 9 am

today.

The Jamuna River was flowing 124 cm above danger level at Fulchhari

in Gaibandha, 129 cm at Bahadurabad in Jamalpur, 125 cm at Sariakandi

in Bogura, 119 cm at Kazipur and 90 cm at Sirajganj.

The Teesta River was flowing 26 cm below the danger level at Dalia

point in Nilphamari and 53 cm below at Kawnia point in Rangpur.

“Water levels of the Teesta and Dharla might continue to recede in

Rangpur, Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari and Kurigram, while Brahmaputra and

Jamuna waters may fall in the next 24 hours,” BWDB Chief Engineer of

Rangpur Zone Jyoti Prosad Ghosh told BSS.

Flood situation in Jamalpur further worsened as the water level of

the Jamuna River continues to swell up, affecting about six lakh

people of all the seven upazilas of the district, reports BSS Jamalpur

correspondent.

Water level of Jamuna went up by three cm and was flowing 129 cm

above the danger level at Bahadurabad ghat point during the last 24

hours ending 12 pm today.

In Sylhet, flood situation improved as water level of the major

rivers in the region started receding.

The Surma and Kushiyara rivers were still flowing above danger level

at several points but overall flood situation improved there,

according to the data of Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC).

Water was flowing 47 cm above the danger level at Kanaighat point of

Surma River, while the river was flowing 24 cm bellow the danger level

at Sylhet point.

Kushiyara was flowing 73 cm above danger level at Amalshed point and

51 cm at Fenchuganj point. The water of Kushiyara River was also

flowing above the danger level at Shewla point and Sherpur point.

BSS Sunamganj correspondent adds: Although the overall flood

situation has improved in Sunamganj, the plight of the local people

has increased.

According to the FFWC data, the water of Surma River was flowing 11

cm below the danger level at Sunamganj Sholghar point at 9 am today.

Despite receding water till the Wednesday afternoon, the road

communication of the district town was suspended with Tahirpur,

Bishwambharpur, Doarabazar, Chhatak and Jamalganj upazilas of the

district.

In addition, the movement of all types of vehicles on Chhatak-Sylhet

road remained suspended due to flooding.

At a press briefing today, State Minister for Disaster Management

and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman said the government’s relief efforts

would not be disrupted even if the country’s flood situation prolongs.

“We have adequate relief materials in stock…there is no

possibility of food shortage due to flooding in the country,” he said.

According to the FFWC forecast, flood situation will improve in

Sylhet, Sunamganj and Kurigram districts in the next 24 hours.

The water level of Brahmaputra remains stable, while the Jamuna

continues to swell up. Water level of Brahmaputra will fall and Jamuna

will be stable in the next 48 hours.

Except Kushiyara, water level in upper Meghna basin will fall in the

next 48 hours, the FFWC forecast said.

Of the 101 stations monitored in the country, water levels

increased at 55 stations, decreased at 45 stations and remained stable

at one station.