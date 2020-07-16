Flood situation improves slightly

DHAKA, July 16, 2020 (BSS) – The overall flood situation has
improved slightly across the country, particularly in the Brahmaputra
and Meghna basins.
The flood situation deteriorated in Kurigram, Gaibandha, Jamalpur,
Bogra and Sirajganj districts, while it continues to improve in
Rangpur, Nilphamari and Lalmonirhat districts today.
According to the officials of Bangladesh Water Development Board
(BWDB), the flood situation might remain stable in Kurigram,
Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Bogura and Sirajganj and continues to improve in
Lalmonirhat, Rangpur and Nilphamari districts in the next 24 hours.
About six lakh people still remain marooned in the low-lying and
char areas in eight flood-affected northern districts, while many
flood victims have already taken shelters at safe places.
The BWDB data showed that the Brahmaputra River was flowing 93 cm
above the danger level at Noonkhawa point, while 100 cm above at
Chilmari point, 75 cm at Dharla point, 93 cm at Kurigram and Ghagot
points and 6 cm above the danger level at Chak Rahimpur point at 9 am
today.
The Jamuna River was flowing 124 cm above danger level at Fulchhari
in Gaibandha, 129 cm at Bahadurabad in Jamalpur, 125 cm at Sariakandi
in Bogura, 119 cm at Kazipur and 90 cm at Sirajganj.
The Teesta River was flowing 26 cm below the danger level at Dalia
point in Nilphamari and 53 cm below at Kawnia point in Rangpur.
“Water levels of the Teesta and Dharla might continue to recede in
Rangpur, Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari and Kurigram, while Brahmaputra and
Jamuna waters may fall in the next 24 hours,” BWDB Chief Engineer of
Rangpur Zone Jyoti Prosad Ghosh told BSS.
Flood situation in Jamalpur further worsened as the water level of
the Jamuna River continues to swell up, affecting about six lakh
people of all the seven upazilas of the district, reports BSS Jamalpur
correspondent.
Water level of Jamuna went up by three cm and was flowing 129 cm
above the danger level at Bahadurabad ghat point during the last 24
hours ending 12 pm today.
In Sylhet, flood situation improved as water level of the major
rivers in the region started receding.
The Surma and Kushiyara rivers were still flowing above danger level
at several points but overall flood situation improved there,
according to the data of Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC).
Water was flowing 47 cm above the danger level at Kanaighat point of
Surma River, while the river was flowing 24 cm bellow the danger level
at Sylhet point.
Kushiyara was flowing 73 cm above danger level at Amalshed point and
51 cm at Fenchuganj point. The water of Kushiyara River was also
flowing above the danger level at Shewla point and Sherpur point.
BSS Sunamganj correspondent adds: Although the overall flood
situation has improved in Sunamganj, the plight of the local people
has increased.
According to the FFWC data, the water of Surma River was flowing 11
cm below the danger level at Sunamganj Sholghar point at 9 am today.
Despite receding water till the Wednesday afternoon, the road
communication of the district town was suspended with Tahirpur,
Bishwambharpur, Doarabazar, Chhatak and Jamalganj upazilas of the
district.
In addition, the movement of all types of vehicles on Chhatak-Sylhet
road remained suspended due to flooding.
At a press briefing today, State Minister for Disaster Management
and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman said the government’s relief efforts
would not be disrupted even if the country’s flood situation prolongs.
“We have adequate relief materials in stock…there is no
possibility of food shortage due to flooding in the country,” he said.
According to the FFWC forecast, flood situation will improve in
Sylhet, Sunamganj and Kurigram districts in the next 24 hours.
The water level of Brahmaputra remains stable, while the Jamuna
continues to swell up. Water level of Brahmaputra will fall and Jamuna
will be stable in the next 48 hours.
Except Kushiyara, water level in upper Meghna basin will fall in the
next 48 hours, the FFWC forecast said.
Of the 101 stations monitored in the country, water levels
increased at 55 stations, decreased at 45 stations and remained stable
at one station.