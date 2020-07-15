Govt focuses on developing skilled youth: Dipu Moni

DHAKA, July 15, 2020 (BSS) – Education minister Dipu Moni today said that the government is working on developing skilled youth to face future challenges and build a modern Bangladesh.

Terming the technical education as the backbone of development, she said, “There is no alternative to technical education to make Bangladesh a better state,” she said.

Dr Dipu Moni was speaking as the chief guest at a virtual meeting to mark the World Youth Skills Day 2020 organised by Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

This year’s theme of the day is “Skills for a Resilient Youth”.

“A huge number of Honors and Master’s degree holders are now jobless because they do not have any technical knowledge,” she said.

“We want to provide modern and tech-based education to help them cope with the modern era. That’s our aim,” she added.

The education minister said the government has laid emphasis on technical education as it does not want to produce any educated jobless people any more.

Principal secretary to Prime Minister Dr Ahmad Kaikaus presided over the discussion while representatives of different government and non-government organizations took part.

Chief Coordinator for Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Zuena Aziz, secretary to Technical and Madrasah Education Division Md Aminul Islam Khan, Secretary of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry Dr Ahmed Munirus Salehin also spoke, among others.

The United Nations, at its General Assembly in November 2014, declared July 15 as World Youth Skills Day.

The UN designated day seeks to generate greater awareness on the importance of technical, vocational education, and training and development of other skills relevant to both local and global economies.