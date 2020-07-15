400 families get food support in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, July 15, 2020 (BSS) – A total of 400 more ethnic minority families were given humanitarian assistance to mitigate their livelihood related hardships being caused by the present novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Each of the families was given ten kilograms of rice, two kilograms of pulse, three kilograms of potato and one kilogram of sugar, salt and edible oil each through maintaining social distancing and other safety precautions amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sachetan, a Rajshahi-based human rights development organization, distributed the food support at four separate places under Godagari Upazila in the district in association with ChildFund Korea and Educo Bangladesh on Tuesday.

Sachetan Executive Director Hasinul Islam, Deputy Director Ashique Hossain, Programme Officer Romana Sharmin, Area Manager Shahriar Islam and Area Managers Hafizul Islam and Ahsan Habib and IT Officer Khairul Alam were present at the distribution programmes.

Hasinul Islam said the supports were given in the poverty pockets of Dewpara, Gogram, Pakri and Rishikul Unions under the upazila and the support is expected to secure food intake of the recipient families for around one week.

Earlier, another 1,000 ethnic families in ten unions of Tanore, Nachole and Gomostapur Upazilas were given similar types of food support to overcome their difficulties caused by the pandemic, he added.