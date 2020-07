CHAPAINAWABGANJ, July 15, 2020 (BSS) – Two more persons were detected with coronavirus (COVID-19) positive in the district last night, raising the total number of infected patients to 227.

Chapainawabganj Civil Surgeon office received the results of only two samples last night from Rajshahi Medical College Hospital PCR lab, civil surgeon Dr. Jahid Nazrul Chowdhury told BSS.

The newly detected patients are from Shibganj upazila, he added.